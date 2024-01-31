Real Madrid announce squad for LaLiga match against Getafe

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Thursday’s match against Getafe in the Coliseum —21:00 CET—.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Fran.

Defenders: Carvajal, Nacho, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, D. Ceballos and Arda Güler.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.

Jude Bellingham is back with the team after missing the game in Las Palmas due to yellow cards. The British player should be very fresh and ready to make an impact in what’s expected to be a tough away game for Los Blancos.

Ancelotti did not confirm who will be Real Madrid’s goalkeeper this Thursday, so it looks like Lunin and Kepa are still competing for that starting spot.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/01/2024

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Coliseo, Getafe, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.