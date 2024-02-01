Las Blancas Podcast: Le Clean Sheet!

In this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, hosts Yash and Kanita, with Isa as a special guest joining for another episode to discuss Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Athletic Club.

Talking points:

Toril’s lineup selection and change in approach

Insights into Athletic Club’s starting lineup

Aznar’s outlook on the big games

Toril’s 4-2-4 approach and how it impacted Athletic Club’s plan

The switcheroo between Ivana and Sousa continues

Extremely conservative approach by Aznar in the first half

Perfectly executed counter-attacking goal

Athenea’s penalty call and subsequent miss

Penalty shouts for Athletic Club

Momentum swing in the final 20 minutes of the game

Oihane undisputed player of the game

Dynamism between Moller and Feller

Dissecting the rumor about Maria Valle to Real Madrid

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Isa (@orozismo)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)