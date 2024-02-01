Matchday 22 : 1 February 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Matchday Edition

Next Up.. Getafe

FORM GUIDE

Real Madrid have won 5 in row

Getafe have won 3 of their last 6

Real Madrid v Getafe tends to be a low-scoring affair and one can expect the trend to continue

The last meeting at the Coliseum ended 1 - 0 in favour of Real Madrid

Borja Mayoral and Mason Greenwood will be the players to look out for in the Getafe side. Both are in-form with Mayoral topping La Liga scoring charts with 14 goals this season(tied with Bellingham and Dovbyk.

Carlo’s Pre-Game Thoughts

| Ancelotti: "Arda Güler is progressing well, every day he is physically better, getting used to the intensity of this football. Now he is fine and will have minutes. But, as I said, you have to be patient with him. I understand that there is a lot of pressure on him, because… — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 31, 2024

The Turkish youngster has attracted a significant following with a lot of expectations. Carlo has had the patience to deal with the same questions over and over. Given Carlo’s ability to say nothing while saying a lot, it’s not obvious whether he sees Arda Guler as a useful option or just looking to give him minutes as part of player management.

What we’re all grateful for is the youngster has overcome his injury problems and started to integrate more into the squad. There can scarcely be an 18 year old boy who wouldn’t be itching to play. So it’s normal for Arda to be impatient. He’s motivated to show his ability and prove he is more than good enough to play.

I think it’s fair to say, patience regarding him starting games can be warranted but to keep him on the bench when you’re winning or even chasing games is a bit much.

Expected Line-up

The return of Jude Bellingham to the XI will likely see Brahim Diaz dropped to the bench again.

As always the question is who will be the other 3 midfielders to accompany Jude Bellingham and the two Brazilians up front.

| Ancelotti: "Luka Modrić? He's a legend, he has won 5 Champions League, he's 39. I won't make him warm up if he doesn't play. I can do it with young players like Arda but not with Luka. He knows this." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 31, 2024

It would send quite the message if Modric were to be left out of the starting XI for the 3rd match in a row. So we can expect him to start. Against a defensive side, Luka might be more comfortable and not have the pressure of moving quickly in both directions.

Kroos is in great form and his ability to run the game is as awesome as ever. He always looks a shoe-in. Tchouameni is the emergency CB which means Carlo is likely to rotate him and Camavinga in defensive-midfield.

Fede Valverde gets rested quite frequently, maybe because of the nature of his game but he should be a guaranteed starter.

Real Madrid got a lot of good results with Brahim, Joselu and Bellingham playing together. Carlo’s philosophy is to put the 11 best players on the pitch and find a way to make it work. This means that even though against more defensive sides, Joselu with Bellingham and Brahim makes more sense, Carlo would rather have that as a plan B as opposed to the starting XI.

Getafe play a physical and mental game. There will be more yellow cards than scoring opportunities. Carlo would be wise to start Joselu with Bellingham in order to give the Englishman more scoring opportunities. When he scores, you’re almost certain to get 3 points.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

There’s a case to be made for the 4-3-3 to be reinstated.

The Daily Poll