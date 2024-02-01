Real Deal Pods: La Liga’s Finest

On this episode of the Real Deal, we bring on resident Managing Madrid analyst José Pérez to break down the top half of the La Liga table.

We ask the questions everyone is wondering ahead of the business end of the season: will Real Madrid safely win the title? How much of a threat are Girona? Are Girona La LIga’s version of Leicester City? We discuss the new look, attacking Atletico Madrid and the flaws of Xavi’s Barcelona. We also dive into Ernesto Valverde’s Athletic Bilbao with breakout winger Nico Williams, Alguacil’s defensive Real Sociedad (and their chances against PSG), Isco’s Real Betis, Pimienta’s Las Palmas, and Valencia.

TIMESTAMPS:

3:08 - The State of Real Madrid

18:37 - Dissecting Girona’s Title Chances

26:12 - A New Look Atletico Madrid

32:56 - The Sorry State of FC Barcelona

48:55 - Can Bilbao Finish Top 4?

55:35 - Real Sociedad, the “Arsenal of Spain”

1:00:08 - Isco’s Real Betis

1:03:28 - Pimienta’s Las Palmas

1:07:52 - Valencia’s Resilience

VIDEO:

Find us on X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok at @realdealpods for more takes and banter between episodes on our Managing Madrid Spotify feed!

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Join our Real Madrid Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/rTD2PmE26f

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

José Perez (@jcperez_)