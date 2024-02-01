 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Getafe vs Real Madrid, 2024 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Bellingham is back in the lineup.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid CF v UD Almeria - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid visit Getafe with midfielder Jude Bellingham back in the starting lineup after missing the last game against Las Palmas due to yellow cards.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouameni, Valverde, Modric, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Getafe predicted XI: Soria, Iglesias, Dakonam, Alderete, Rico, Carmona, Maksimovic, Milla, Greenwood, Unal, Mayoral.

Getafe are a very strong and gritty defensive team who won’t make it easy for Real Madrid to score a goal, meaning that Los Blancos will need to be clinical in the chances they get if they want to score the three points and lead the table.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/01/2024

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Coliseo, Getafe, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

