Getafe vs Real Madrid 2024 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Getafe’s Coliseum in a cold, winter night trying to earn the three points which would put them two points ahead of Girona in the top of the 2023-2024 La Liga table.

Star midfielder Jude Bellingham is back with the team after missing Real’s last contest and that should give Ancelotti’s men a strong boost offensively. Bordalas’ Getafe are a very defensive-minded team who know how to grind their way to improbable wins and heroic draws against better opponents, so Real Madrid will need to play with composure and intensity from the get go if they want to win.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/01/2024

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Coliseo, Getafe, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

