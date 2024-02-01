CONFIRMED lineups: Getafe vs Real Madrid, 2024 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Getafe in La Liga, the one which got postponed due to the Spanish Supercup.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouameni, Valverde, Modric, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Getafe starting XI (TBC): Soria, Iglesias, Dakonam, Alderete, Rico, Carmona, Maksimovic, Milla, Greenwood, Unal, Mayoral.

As expected, Bellingham is back in the lineup having missed the last away game against Las Palmas after seeing his fifth yellow card. Real Madrid will need to take this game very seriously as Getafe are a strong, defensive team who are always tough to beat at home.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/01/2024

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Coliseo, Getafe, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

