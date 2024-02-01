Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Xavi’s resignation

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Xavi’s resignation

Why announce it now?

His quote that the decision was made at the beginning of the season

How the players reacted to Xavi’s announcement

Possible candidates

Thiago Motta

Xavi’s “live and die” by Barcelona’s style

The way Real Madrid and Barcelona have built their squads post-Cristiano / Messi

Were the levers worth it?

And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas