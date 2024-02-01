Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Xavi’s resignation

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Xavi’s resignation
- Why announce it now?
- His quote that the decision was made at the beginning of the season
- How the players reacted to Xavi’s announcement
- Possible candidates
- Thiago Motta
- Xavi’s “live and die” by Barcelona’s style
- The way Real Madrid and Barcelona have built their squads post-Cristiano / Messi
- Were the levers worth it?
- And more.
Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...