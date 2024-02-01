 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Xavi’s resignation

Kiyan and Diego discuss the aftermath of what happened over the weekend in La Liga

By Kiyan Sobhani
FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid - La Liga Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Xavi’s resignation
  • Why announce it now?
  • His quote that the decision was made at the beginning of the season
  • How the players reacted to Xavi’s announcement
  • Possible candidates
  • Thiago Motta
  • Xavi’s “live and die” by Barcelona’s style
  • The way Real Madrid and Barcelona have built their squads post-Cristiano / Messi
  • Were the levers worth it?
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

