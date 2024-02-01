Real Madrid Agree €70 Million Sponsorship Deal with HP

Real Madrid is expected to announce HP as one of the main sponsors for the club tomorrow, according to reports from both MARCA and AS. The club hinted at the announcement via social media with crytpic post:

HP will not only be a sponsor, but will earn sleeve space on the iconic white kit. While Fly Emirates retains its prime real estate on the front of the shirt, HP’s entrance adds another layer of prestige and financial muscle to the most expensive shirt in the world. The tech company is expected to pay Real Madrid €70 million a year for the deal. When you tally up Adidas’ whopping €120 million annual contribution, the Fly Emirates deal, and now HP’s input, we’re looking at a jersey that’s not just a piece of sportswear but a €200 million statement of intent and global appeal each season. Real Madrid, once again, demonstrates its unparalleled knack for blending tradition with cutting-edge commercial strategy, keeping the club firmly at the pinnacle of global football both on and off the pitch.

Typically, the club budgets for player sales around €80 million each season, this new sponsorship would relieve some of the necessity of cash from player sales. Adding sponsorship to sleeves has been a growing trend in the world of football and Real Madrid have now struck a lucrative deal with an official announcement expected on 02/02/2024.