Alderete: “Playing against Real Madrid gives you extra motivation”

Getafe defend Omar Alderete gave an interview to Spanish media outlet MARCA ahead of tonight’s Getafe vs Real Madrid clash, which kicks off at 21:00 CET at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. Below are some of the Real Madrid related quotes from the interview:

Is it special to play against Real Madrid?

“Of course, playing against Real Madrid always gives you extra motivation. All the players, all of us here want to play that game. But, even so, we have to enter the game with the same mentality that we played against the other teams and try to add what we can.”

Even Real Madrid can suffer at the Coliseum

“LaLiga is like that now. You realize on all dates that any team can beat anyone. Real Madrid also has games that it wins and has a hard time with teams from the middle of the table or below. That speaks well of LaLiga, that it is competitive and that all games are like that.”

Which Real Madrid attacker is he worries about the most?

“Whenever you play against Real Madrid you know that you are playing against good players. They always have a good squad every year. No matter how much it changes and someone else comes, they are always good and you have to be 100%.

“They are all very good. Each one has its virtue. Some are more different. Joselu is doing very well. He holds the ball well. The others are faster, they are all different.”

Would he sign up for a draw?

“We are going to go out and win like every game. If you go out to tie, sometimes it becomes more complicated for you and in every game this team has the mentality of going out to win and I think we are also going to do the same against Real Madrid.