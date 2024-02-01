Immediate Reaction: Getafe 0-2 Real Madrid

Getafe 0-2 Real Madrid (Joselu Mato x2). A strong away win. This is my reaction to the game. Catch next: Player ratings, post game pressers and a ManagingMadrid victory podcast.

Getafe away was a local derby, and always provided a hostile affair. Many times before had Real Madrid left here full of disappointment and frustration. To avoid another dose, Carlo Ancelotti went with a strong side. Andriy Lunin finally looks to have won his place as the full time starting goalkeeper until the return of Thibaut Courtois. Ferland Mendy and Lucas Vázquez started at full-backs. In midfield, Luka Modrić was back alongside Fede Valverde. Joselu Mato started with Vinícius Júnior up top. Rodrygo Goes and Toni Kroos were amongst the substitutes. As usual, the opposition benefitted from a number of former Castilla players, with Borja Mayoral notably having a very good goal scoring season so far. Nacho Fernández was captain again.

Most of the chances in the first half came through Joselu Mato. A good flick from Lucas Vázquez allowed Luka Modrić the time to pick Joselu out who hit the bar from an offside position. Vinícius Júnior then started off his own personal miss tally with an effort only meeting the Getafe goalkeeper. Joselu then put Madrid 1-0 up when a similar move to the first chance occurred, with Vázquez this time the provider down the right hand side, finding the big striker who headed below the keeper. Both Vinícius and Joselu came close to scoring but squandered some good chances. The half ended with Antonio Rüdiger hobbling and having to come off at the break after winning the ball in a crunching challenge. Half time, 1-0 Madrid - and minimal bruises or issues. A success so far.

Really strong half defensively from Tchouameni. Part of the reason Real Madrid have been able to hold Getafe to zero shots.



Offensively, that ball over the top to Vinicius / Jude is on every time. Have broken Getafe thrice from those situations.



Have done enough to score a… — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) February 1, 2024

The second half opened the game up as Getafe wanted to fight for a result. The hosts got their first shot in after 50 minutes, with the ball flying just wide off of the post. Before they could blink however it was 2-0. Joselu started the move with a great chest to Jude Bellingham, who got Ferland Mendy and Vinícius Júnior involved. The Brazilian found Joselu again who instinctively found the corner for his second. Joselu had the chance for a third as he was played clean through by Bellingham, but the striker unselfishly opted to gift Vinícius a goal. Sadly, Vinícius didn’t want a goal - and somehow allowed a beaten keeper to make a save and keep the game alive. Vinícius would have another chance after finding himself in on goal, but again could only spoon the ball straight at the goalkeeper. Getafe then had their best chance as Borja Mayoral hit the post and then the rebound was luckily missed. They then shot wide minutes later as they tried to find a way back into the game. Brahim Díaz came on, should have won a penalty but didn’t dive to the floor (what is VAR even for at this point?) - but instead helped Madrid see the game out with ease. Full time, 2-0 - and other than a few missed Getafe chances a bit of a doddle away from home for Madrid. Thoughts on the performance?