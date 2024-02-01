Ancelotti: “There’s no need for another centre-back”

Having beaten Getafe on Thursday night, an angry Carlo Ancelotti emerged to face the press in his post-match press conference, with many asking about how Real Madrid will cope with an injury to Antonio Rüdiger and a suspension for Aurelién Tchouameni. “There is no need for another centre-back,” he insisted.

Ancelotti on his yellow card

“He gave me a card... but it’s not the time to talk about it. It was a great game, great. It’s not the time to talk about it.”

Ancelotti on upcoming fixtures

“If we win the next two we have six more points and it would be good, but nothing more. We’re on a good run, the team’s on a roll, playing well. Let’s get ready for the derby.”

Ancelotti on Tchouameni’s yellow card

“I don’t know what happened, he was a long way away but if he got a yellow card... he won’t be able to play on Sunday.”

Ancelotti on

“He has a knock and can recover. Let’s see in the next few days. It’s a strong blow to the thigh, but he’s a warrior... and it’s complicated that he won’t make the game if he has only a little discomfort.”

Ancelotti on taking off Vinícius

“Because the game was coming to an end and we were doing well. He wasn’t as effective, but he did generate a lot of chances, as well as Bellingham, Valverde, Modric.... I liked his game a lot. The final penalty? It wasn’t, quite the opposite.”

Ancelotti on the clean sheet

“It was special in that sense, in the first half Tchouameni helped us and in the second half Camavinga did his job closing down the flanks. The fact that we took an early lead helped us to improve in the transitions in the second half.”

Ancelotti on Joselu

“He’s doing everything it takes to stay, playing spectacularly. It’s a blessing to have a striker with this quality, different, always ready. When he comes in, he helps. We are all delighted with him.”

Ancelotti on Vinícius asking not to come off

“He said ‘wait wait’, but I had to change him, because there’s another game left... I didn’t say anything to him about the action with Soria.”

Ancelotti on Luka Modrić

“His game was perfect, we had a lot of energy on the pitch and he managed the position, controlled well, it was a complete game. It was a complete game.”