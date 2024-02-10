A Final: 10 February 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

It’s not only matchday, it’s like a final

It’s confirmed: Nacho is out of the squad. Carlo confirmed it’s not an injury, it’s an overload. Nacho began the individual training yesterday, so he’ll be ready for the next game vs Lepizig. Regarding Vini, he’ll start the game and is ready to play full 90 mins.

Squad for Girona.



❌️ Courtois, Nacho, Alaba, Militão pic.twitter.com/hnsM8xciCU — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 9, 2024

Carlo’s press-conference

Carlo was asked about the Rüdiger during yesterday press-conference:

Rüdiger trained today for the first time and had good sensations. Tomorrow, we have time to make another test. If he is fine, at top, he’ll play. But we won’t put in risky, even if it’s place in the body where there is no risky. The important thing is how the player is feeling and today he had good sensations during a training game in reduced pitch. We’ll see tomorrow how he reacts.

The coach also gives his opinion about the importance of tomorrow’s game for La Liga title.

The game tomorrow doesn’t decide La Liga. We and Girona have a lot of points at this moment and I think who reaches 80 points first gets more close to win the title. 80 points don’t want La Liga, but, the sooner you get 80 points, I think you are closer to win the title.

Carlo was asked how he is preparing the players during this CB crisis - if there is time to train or just to give instructions.