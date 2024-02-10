CBF Condemns Racism Towards Endrick’s Father

In a heart-wrenching incident during the Brazil vs. Venezuela U-23 match, young talent Endrick and his family faced the ugliness of racism firsthand. Amidst the atmosphere of the Brigido Iriarte Stadium in Caracas, some fans directed awful racist insults towards Endrick’s father, Douglas Ramos, who was there to support his son.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) didn’t hesitate to voice their disgust and solidarity. In an official statement, they unequivocally stated, “The CBF repudiates the acts of racism… against family members of player Endrick.” The CBF emphasized the direct attacks on Endrick’s father, highlighting the unacceptable behavior of some spectators, calling them criminal”.

Endrick also posted on his Instagram stories, stating to his father and family, “Sorry for that moment. Sorry godfather for that moment. Unfortunately it happened with my family and friends, but God knows all things,”

In an effort to raise awareness of the existing racism and fight against it, Brazil will play a friendly match against Spain in March — a match organized after the repeated racism Vinicius Jr has been suffering in Spain.