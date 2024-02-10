 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Real Madrid vs Girona, 2024 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Tchouameni set to start in the center of the defensive line.

By Lucas Navarrete
Photo by Diego Souto/Getty Images

Real Madrid host Girona in a decisive game in the race for the 2023-2024 La Liga title. Antonio Rudiger and Vinicius Junior made the squad list and seem ‘probable’ to feature in the starting lineup after missing the Derby against Atletico de Madrid.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Girona predicted XI: Gazzaniga, Yan Couto, Eric Garcia, Juanpe, Arnau, Miguel Gutierrez, Aleix Garcia, Ivan Martin, Taygankov, Savinho, Stuani.

Tchouameni and Rudiger will almost certainly start in the center of the defensive line, with Camavinga featuring as the team’s anchor in the midfield.

Date: 02/10/2024

Time: 18:30 CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

