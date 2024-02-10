Real Madrid vs Girona 2024 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Girona in a match which could very well decide the race for the 2023-24 La Liga title, even if there are plenty of games to be played. Nobody expected Girona to compete for the title yet that’s precisely where they are, just two points behind Madrid in the table and with the opportunity to retake the lead if they beat Los Blancos today.

Ancelotti’s men will be looking forward to making a statement and creating some separation in the table but they should not take Girona lightly. They play quality football and Real Madrid will need to perform at a high level if they want the three points.

Furthermore, Ancelotti will be forced to start Tchouameni as a center-back once again and this is something Girona will try to take advantage of, as Los Blancos have been vulnerable whenever they’ve been without two pure defenders in the lineup.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/10/2024

Time: 18:30 CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

