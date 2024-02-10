CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Girona, 2024 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Girona in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Vazquez, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Girona starting XI: Gazzaniga, Yan Couto, Eric Garcia, Juanpe, Arnau, Miguel Gutierrez, Aleix Garcia, Ivan Martin, Taygankov, Savinho, Stuani.

Just as expected, Vinicius Junior returns to the starting lineup, with Carvajal and Tchouameni deployed in the center of the defensive line. Real Madrid’s lack of pure center-backs could cost the team in this game and this is something Girona will try to exploit this evening.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/10/2024

Time: 18:30 CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.