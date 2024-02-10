OFFFICIAL: Rudiger medical report, out against Girona

Real Madrid have published a medical report on defender Antonio Rudiger, who has been diagnosed with a thigh injury which will keep him out of today’s match against Girona even though he had initially made the squad list and appeared ready to play.

Here’s Madrid medical report

Following tests carried out today on our player Antonio Rüdiger by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the vastus lateralis of the left thigh. His progress is pending.

It’s clear that Rudiger’s injury is more serious than expected. The defender had been feeling better in recent days but he will now have to miss the crucial match against Girona and potentially a few more games as well. He will have to sit out the Champions League match against Red Bull Leipzig, which could be problematic considering that Nacho is also out.