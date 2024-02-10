Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 4 - 0 Girona, Post-game, La Liga 2023 - 2024

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Matt Wiltse, Lucas Navarrete, and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

Carlo Ancelotti’s tactical set up without center-backs

Reflecting on the decision to not sign a centre-back

Update on Jude Bellingham’s injury

When will Antonio Rudiger be back?

A breakdown of Vinicius and Bellingham’s transcendent performances and why they were so good even outside their goals

The importance of Aurelien Tchouameni tonight

Bigger challenges coming without centre-backs?

Performances of Toni Kroos and Eduardo Camavinga

And more.

Hosts this week:

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)

Matt Wiltse (@Matt_MM)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)