Player Ratings: Real Madrid 4 - 0 Girona; 2024 La Liga

Full match player ratings below:

Andriy Lunin—6: Did not face a single shot in the first half. Was utilized as an outlet to break Girona’s press and at time was a little slow to get the ball off his foot, inclduing a wayward pass to Tchoaumeni in the opening minutes. Good save early in the second half to cut out a dangerous Miguel cross.

Lucas Vazquez—8: Brings down Toni Kroos’ big diagnol switches effortlessly. Defended well vs Savio - one of the best wingers in the league (leads the league in 1v1 dribbling). No better back-up right back on the market.

Dani Carvajal—7: First showing as left center back with partner Tchouameni as the right CB.

Tchouameni—7: Height was crucial on some aerial duels and clearances inside the box. Great distribution out of the back, pinging passes with pace and presecion to his teammates’ front-foot.

Ferland Mendy—7: Another good display, picking his moment to carry the ball and beat pressure and other moment to pass out of pressure. Kept Tsga very quiet.

Eduardo Camavinga—8: Often helped double down on Yan Cuoto in transition. He and Valverde covered so much ground. Burst through in the 20th minute on a indivdual ball-carrying moment drawing a foul just outside the box with Juanpe nearly conceding a penalty.

Toni Kroos—8.5: The focal point for all of Madrid’s build-up. His cross-field switch of plays to Rodrygo or Lucas Vazquez unsettled the Girona backline. Before half-time had already hit 10/10 long-balls.

Fede Valverde—8.5: Heartbest of midfield, always helping his teammates to double-down defensively and win the ball back. Clogged the left-hallf space defensively, denying Girona any space between the backline.

Vinicius Junior—10: Gets the go-ahead goal within 5 minutes of the match starting with a brilliant right footed curled shot from outside the box exploiting the space that Yan Cuoto left behind. Key moment for a key player. Later in the first half sets up Bellingham for the second goal with an outside of the boot pass. Tormented Yan Cuoto all night and his dribbling on the ball was second to none. The skill showcased on the third goal was incredible. Won the ball off of Yan Cuoto in the fourth goal — involved every single goal. Left the match with a standing ovation from his beloved Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodrygo—8: More of a right winger in this match with defensive responsibilities to track Miguel’s runs. The movement and dynamic play between Rodrygo-Bellingham-Vini was fun to watch. Connected well with a Tchouameni cross that he nearly converted with his head. Finally got his goal at the hour mark with a sensational solo run down the middle of the pitch, starting at the half-way mark and entering the box.

Jude Bellingham—9: Played as the #9, centrally and leading the press from the top. Made the decoy run on Vinicius’ opening goal to help create additional space for the Brazilian by pinning Eric Garcia. Scored two great goals: one a run from deep into the box, beating the goalkeeper off the dribble. The second, a poacher’s goal finding the rebound after Vinicius’ brilliant run. Had to come off with injury and hopefully a precaution ahead of the UCL clash with Leipzig.

Substitutions:

Brahim Diaz—7: Played on the right wing and moved Rodrygo centrally following Jude’s injury. Showed some exceptional control with his first touch out of the air. Uses his body well to get in-front of defenders and draw fouls.

Joselu—6: Replaced Rodrygo and played as a tradtional striker. Took the 90th minute penalty and hit the post.

Luka Modric—6: Replaced Toni Kroos in midfield around 70th minute mark.

Fran Garcia—7: Defended well against Savio in the final 15 minutes of the match. Got up the field and played a nice cut back for Brahim Diaz. Selfishly took a poor shot late in the game when released by Brahim.

Arda Guler—7: At long last, made his debut in the Santiago Bernabeu. Earned a penalty with some quick skill inside the box drawing a foul from Yan Cuoto who had a nightmare.