Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 4-0 Girona

Real Madrid 4-0 Girona Real Madrid (Vinícius Júnior, Bellingham x2 & Rodrygo Goes). A massive victory at home. Here is the reaction. Still to come: Player ratings, post game best bits and a top of the table podcast.

Girona had been the revelation of the season in La Liga, and if they could beat Los Blancos at the Bernabéu then they would go back to the top after 24 games played. Andriy Lunin was the first name on the team sheet, followed by the like of Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham. Joselu Mato would offer strong back up on the bench, with the in-form Brahim Díaz joining him. Miguel Gutiérrez was part of the opposition team, amongst others also linked with a move to the capital in the summer. Dani Carvajal captained Real Madrid for this big game.

Girona looked like they were going to put up more of a fight after a dominant first few minutes, but Vinícius Júnior quickly put an end to that with a world class strike from distance to give Madrid an early lead. After that, the home side took control. Eduardo Camavinga went down near the box and was asking for a penalty but the referee disagreed. Play then went pretty quiet before Vinícius managed to spark it back to life with some more magic. An outside of the boot pass with perfect weight on it allowed Jude Bellingham to collect the ball in the box with a lot left to do. The Englishman made it look easy however, beating the keeper with his first touch before finishing into the empty net for two. Half time, 2-0 and cruising for the league leaders.

Jude Bellingham is now inside the top 100 goalscorers in Real Madrid history. He's played 29 games. — Euan McTear (@emctear) February 10, 2024

The second half would bring more good news for Real Madrid, as they managed to score within the first ten minutes once again. It was Vinícius Júnior once again who came up with some superb skills to beat his man before aiming towards goal. The shot was saved, but into the path of Jude who was always going to score from there. Rodrygo Goes should have made it four but missed a simple header inside the box. He would make up for this minutes later though, scoring the fourth for Madrid with an accurate shot into the corner. Madrid continued to cruise through the play without having to deal with anything from the visiting team - who in all honesty disappointed with their showing. Brahim Díaz came on and should have capitalised on a mistake but after being clean through curled his shot too far wide. Los Blancos bagged a fifth from the spot after Arda Güler was brought down in the box after coming on. Joselu Mato stepped up to take it and smashed the ball against the post, though. Madrid finished the game at 4-0, extending their lead at the top of the table to 5 points. Is that the best performance of the season?