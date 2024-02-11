Annihilation: 11 February 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

A massive win for LL battle

Sorry guys, but I have to put all of our goals videos here. I couldn’t pick just one..

1-0

Vinicius Jr’s goal is even better from this angle. pic.twitter.com/iUQVeSPgeu — TC (@totalcristiano) February 10, 2024

2-0

This Vinicius Jr assist to Jude Bellingham. pic.twitter.com/UQ8zZNVywB — TC (@totalcristiano) February 10, 2024

3-0

4-0

Joselu sadly pissed the penalty...

Kroos

Per Sofascore, Kroos has completed 63 out of 64 of passes (98% acc.) and that includes 14/14 long balls. Amazing season he is having.

Ancelotti

During press-conference, Ancelotti confirmed what we all expected from the injury report published earlier: Rüdiger is out vs Leipzig. Nacho returns, but not sure this comforts me or not.

Is the double pivot gone?

Carlo was asked that Kroos this game was more of pivot than interior, sometimes even in the middle of the defense, like a center-back. But in the game vs Atleti, it was Camavinga who did that.

The reason for this is that in the game vs Atleti, we have 2 CBs who aren’t tall, so we need a pivot who can help in crossings. In this game, Tchouameni has some height, so we didn’t need a pivot to help with that. Also, Girona had a player between the lines, so it was better to have Camavinga as interior.

The coach outlined the strategy for the game: