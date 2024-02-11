 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OFFICIAL: Bellingham out around three weeks with ankle sprain

The British midfielder will spend a few weeks on the sidelines.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid CF v Girona FC - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid have announced that midfielder Jude Bellingham sustained a sprained ankle during Saturday’s 4-0 win against Girona. Bellingham will be out around three weeks with this injury.

Following tests carried out today on Jude Bellingham by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left ankle. His recovery will be monitored.
Source: Realmadrid.com

While both Carlo Ancelotti and team doctors were somewhat hopeful that Bellingham could feature in Tuesday’s match against Red Bull Leipzig in the Champions League’s Round of 16, the star midfielder will have to miss that game and also a few more.

Bellingham will be expected to make his return when Real Madrid host Leipzig in the return leg, which will be played on March 6th. Los Blancos will not rush him back and while he could rejoined the squad in two or three weeks, Ancelotti will likely take a cautious approach with his star player.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid