OFFICIAL: Bellingham out around three weeks with ankle sprain

Real Madrid have announced that midfielder Jude Bellingham sustained a sprained ankle during Saturday’s 4-0 win against Girona. Bellingham will be out around three weeks with this injury.

Following tests carried out today on Jude Bellingham by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left ankle. His recovery will be monitored.

While both Carlo Ancelotti and team doctors were somewhat hopeful that Bellingham could feature in Tuesday’s match against Red Bull Leipzig in the Champions League’s Round of 16, the star midfielder will have to miss that game and also a few more.

Bellingham will be expected to make his return when Real Madrid host Leipzig in the return leg, which will be played on March 6th. Los Blancos will not rush him back and while he could rejoined the squad in two or three weeks, Ancelotti will likely take a cautious approach with his star player.