Daily Thread: 12th February 2024

Monday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid CF v Girona FC - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Flor Tan Jun/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

Great Weekend in La Liga.

Los Blancos gained on all their rivals to the title by first smashing Girona at home and then watching both Barca and Atleti drop points. The only blemish was the injury to Jude. Let’s hope he recovers quickly and the team battles on in his absence.

Time to serve some humble pie.

Including to myself. There’s a reason we are armchair managers and he’s not. Still a long way to go to get any meaning full silverware (Supercup was nice at the expense of Barcelona but it’s a technically a pre season trophy) but the way Carlo has got the squad humming despite everything is nothing short of remarkable. Let’s hope he finishes the job now.

“Can’t wait till he’s gone”, “Clueless tactician”, “Useless at developing talent”, “Just a glorified man manager”. How foolish does this sound now?

As the old adage goes, we don’t know what we have until it's gone.

Salty Churros!!

Kiyan and Diego at it again. Give the whole episode a watch. Sometimes the two fan bases will never see eye to eye and we just have to accept that.

