Daily Thread: 12th February 2024

Great Weekend in La Liga.

Los Blancos gained on all their rivals to the title by first smashing Girona at home and then watching both Barca and Atleti drop points. The only blemish was the injury to Jude. Let’s hope he recovers quickly and the team battles on in his absence.

Time to serve some humble pie.

Including to myself. There’s a reason we are armchair managers and he’s not. Still a long way to go to get any meaning full silverware (Supercup was nice at the expense of Barcelona but it’s a technically a pre season trophy) but the way Carlo has got the squad humming despite everything is nothing short of remarkable. Let’s hope he finishes the job now.

“Can’t wait till he’s gone”, “Clueless tactician”, “Useless at developing talent”, “Just a glorified man manager”. How foolish does this sound now?

As the old adage goes, we don’t know what we have until it's gone.

Carlo Ancelotti has won more Champions League titles than any manager in football history. Currently sitting at the top of the league with only one loss in the league all season while his team has been DECIMATED with injuries. Just put in the best defensive performance of the… pic.twitter.com/cuw7d4tA74 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) February 11, 2024

"Madrid allowed just 0.1 expected goals against Girona, which is their joint lowest tally in any game this season. They did all of this without compromising their offence."



- @Odriozolite:https://t.co/Mh0VdhQWDm — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) February 11, 2024

Salty Churros!!

Kiyan and Diego at it again. Give the whole episode a watch. Sometimes the two fan bases will never see eye to eye and we just have to accept that.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona PR. Needless to say @kiyanso and @diegolorijn didn’t see eye-to-eye on this one on the @churrostacticas podcast pic.twitter.com/WUa4mkTlbG — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) February 11, 2024