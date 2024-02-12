Managing Madrid Podcast: LIVE from Real Madrid’s training session in Leipzig

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Kiyan’s question to Toni Kroos about his best season

How are we feeling about Real Madrid’s chances against Leipzig?

Who will be Nacho’s CB partner?

Will Brahim Diaz start in Jude Bellingham’s absence?

Barcelona karma

And more.

Did you enjoy this Podcast? Get a ton of bonus content over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Join our Real Madrid Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/rTD2PmE26f

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)