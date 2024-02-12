Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Red Bull Leipzig

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Tuesday’s match against Red Bull Leipzig in the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Fran.

Defenders: Carvajal, Nacho, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Mendy, Carrillo and Jacobo.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Arda Güler, Mario Martín and Nico Paz.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.

As expected, defender Nacho Fernandez is back and will be expected to start in the center of the defensive line with Aurelien Tchouameni alongside him. Brahim will also replace Bellingham in the starting lineup while the British player is out recovering from his ankle injury.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 02/13/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.