Las Blancas Podcast: Two Great Danes

In this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 7-1 win over Valencia and 1-4 win over Real Betis in Liga F.

Talking points:

11 goals scored against two of the bottom four teams

Møller four goals in the two games and increased involvement in the whole

Bruun’s return to the side and into the goals

The Danish duo finally sees the light of day

Athenea’s performance - in the two matches, and the season as a whole

Toletti’s performance and her reintegration after the absence

What the return of Rocío means for the team

Allergic to clean sheets

Direct rivals losing points in the league

