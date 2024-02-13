Las Blancas Podcast: Two Great Danes

In this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 7-1 win over Valencia and 1-4 win over Real Betis in Liga F.
Talking points:
- 11 goals scored against two of the bottom four teams
- Møller four goals in the two games and increased involvement in the whole
- Bruun’s return to the side and into the goals
- The Danish duo finally sees the light of day
- Athenea’s performance - in the two matches, and the season as a whole
- Toletti’s performance and her reintegration after the absence
- What the return of Rocío means for the team
- Allergic to clean sheets
- Direct rivals losing points in the league
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
