Las Blancas Podcast: Two Great Danes

Hosts Yash and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s wins against Valencia and Real Betis in Liga F.

By kanifroh and Yash_Thakur
Real Madrid v Valencia CF Feminas - Liga F Photo by Diego Souto/Getty Images

In this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 7-1 win over Valencia and 1-4 win over Real Betis in Liga F.

Talking points:

  • 11 goals scored against two of the bottom four teams
  • Møller four goals in the two games and increased involvement in the whole
  • Bruun’s return to the side and into the goals
  • The Danish duo finally sees the light of day
  • Athenea’s performance - in the two matches, and the season as a whole
  • Toletti’s performance and her reintegration after the absence
  • What the return of Rocío means for the team
  • Allergic to clean sheets
  • Direct rivals losing points in the league

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

