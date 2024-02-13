Daily Thread: 13th February 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Gameday!!! Return of the Champions League.

After 2 months the Champions League returns with Los Blancos in action tonight against Leipzig at the RB Arena. Brahim Diaz is expected to slot in for Jude Bellingham but Carlo could have other tricks up his sleeve as well. Nacho returns but it’s unclear if he will feature.

Carlo talks to the press.

The coach spoke to the press and had some interesting comments as usual.

Ancelotti: "We're going through a natural process. Legends have left, others have stayed. The best thing is the veterans have no ego, this is helping the youngsters." — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) February 12, 2024

Ancelotti: "Leipzig are very strong at set-pieces, Brahim is not tall. I also have to evaluate what to do with Carvajal because he was very good as CB. So what am I going to do? I take him off of that role? I have to think." — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) February 12, 2024

Kroos and the retirement question.

If you want an insight into elite mentality here is a Toni Kroos quote from his press conference. “I’m happy with my performances, but the real season starts in March or April.”

| Toni Kroos: "My future? I don't know, I'm still thinking about it." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 12, 2024

Carlo Ancelotti watching Kroos’ press conference. pic.twitter.com/sCZWO7lLQi — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 12, 2024

The iconic Toni Kroos walk. Knowing that he will be a UCL winner once again, congratulating all his teammates and then pumping up the crowd. I love everything about this video.pic.twitter.com/YUTOCBi6Tw — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 11, 2023