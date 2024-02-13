 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 13th February 2024

Tuesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

Real Madrid CF Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Gameday!!! Return of the Champions League.

After 2 months the Champions League returns with Los Blancos in action tonight against Leipzig at the RB Arena. Brahim Diaz is expected to slot in for Jude Bellingham but Carlo could have other tricks up his sleeve as well. Nacho returns but it’s unclear if he will feature.

Carlo talks to the press.

The coach spoke to the press and had some interesting comments as usual.

Kroos and the retirement question.

If you want an insight into elite mentality here is a Toni Kroos quote from his press conference. “I’m happy with my performances, but the real season starts in March or April.”

