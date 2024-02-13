Red Bull Leipzig vs Real Madrid, 2024 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Red Bull Leipzig in the opening leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 and they will be without star midfielder Jude Bellingham, who sprained his ankle during Saturday’s win against Girona. Brahim Diaz appears ready to replace him in the lineup but Ancelotti could also deploy Joselu as a striker to provide some more height against a physical team like Leipzig.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Nacho, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Brahim, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Red Bull Leipzig predicted XI: Blaswich, Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum, Schlager, Kampl, Olmo, Simons, Openda, Sesko.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 02/13/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

