 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Red Bull Leipzig vs Real Madrid, 2024 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Will Brahim replace Bellingham as expected?

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid CF v Girona FC - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Diego Souto/Getty Images

Real Madrid visit Red Bull Leipzig in the opening leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 and they will be without star midfielder Jude Bellingham, who sprained his ankle during Saturday’s win against Girona. Brahim Diaz appears ready to replace him in the lineup but Ancelotti could also deploy Joselu as a striker to provide some more height against a physical team like Leipzig.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Nacho, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Brahim, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Red Bull Leipzig predicted XI: Blaswich, Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum, Schlager, Kampl, Olmo, Simons, Openda, Sesko.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 02/13/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid