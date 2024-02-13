Red Bull Leipzig vs Real Madrid 2024 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

The biggest competition in world football is back after the last two months with what’s expected to be an intense and thrilling game between Red Bull Leipzig and Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16.

Carlo Ancelotti and his staff are treading water right now because of the injuries, with key players like Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger out. They should be back for the return leg at the Bernabeu, but Los Blancos will have to take care of business tonight without them.

That means that Brahim Diaz and Nacho Fernandez will feature in the starting lineup. They have the experience to still make an impact in this match but Madrid could struggle in some moments of the game.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 02/13/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

