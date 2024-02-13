Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Michel’s white flag and Barcelona’s crisis

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Is the league actually over?
- Michel’s comments after the Girona vs Real Madrid game
- Barcelona’s defensive woes
- What’s in store for the rest of Barca’s season?
- Will they finish top 4?
- What is left of Barca studios to sell?
- Romario’s list of players who he’s better than
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
