Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Michel’s white flag and Barcelona’s crisis

Is the league actually over?

Michel’s comments after the Girona vs Real Madrid game

Barcelona’s defensive woes

What’s in store for the rest of Barca’s season?

Will they finish top 4?

What is left of Barca studios to sell?

Romario’s list of players who he’s better than

And more.

