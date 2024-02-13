 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Michel’s white flag and Barcelona’s crisis

Kiyan and Diego reflect on another disastrous weekend for Barca and what’s left in the league title race

By Kiyan Sobhani
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Is the league actually over?
  • Michel’s comments after the Girona vs Real Madrid game
  • Barcelona’s defensive woes
  • What’s in store for the rest of Barca’s season?
  • Will they finish top 4?
  • What is left of Barca studios to sell?
  • Romario’s list of players who he’s better than
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

