CONFIRMED lineups: Red Bull Leipzig vs Real Madrid, 2024 Champions League

All set for the Champions League.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Red Bull Leipzig in the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Nacho, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Brahim, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Red Bull Leipzig starting XI (TBC): Blaswich, Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum, Schlager, Kampl, Olmo, Simons, Openda, Sesko.

As expected, Brahim will replace Bellingham in the starting lineup tonight, while Nacho is making his return to the XI with Rudiger playing alongside him. Real Madrid need to survive without some of their key players.

Date: 02/13/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

