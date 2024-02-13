CONFIRMED lineups: Red Bull Leipzig vs Real Madrid, 2024 Champions League

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Red Bull Leipzig in the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Nacho, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Brahim, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Red Bull Leipzig starting XI (TBC): Blaswich, Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum, Schlager, Kampl, Olmo, Simons, Openda, Sesko.

As expected, Brahim will replace Bellingham in the starting lineup tonight, while Nacho is making his return to the XI with Rudiger playing alongside him. Real Madrid need to survive without some of their key players.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 02/13/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

