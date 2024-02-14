Managing Madrid Podcast: Leipzig 0 - 1 Real Madrid, Post-game, Champions League 2023 - 2024

AUDIO

Andriy Lunin masterclass

Brahim Diaz’s performance

The crazy injury sequence

Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance

The defensive problems

The disallowed goal

Sesko and Openda

Is it gonna be a struggle to keep Andriy Lunin long term?

A BRAHIM MONOLOG

Leipzig’s press

Rodrygo Goes’s performance

The midfield trio

Carlo’s subs

And more.

Hosts this week:

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)