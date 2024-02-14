Managing Madrid Podcast: Leipzig 0 - 1 Real Madrid, Post-game, Champions League 2023 - 2024

AUDIO
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:
- Andriy Lunin masterclass
- Brahim Diaz’s performance
- The crazy injury sequence
- Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance
- The defensive problems
- The disallowed goal
- Sesko and Openda
- Is it gonna be a struggle to keep Andriy Lunin long term?
- A BRAHIM MONOLOG
- Leipzig’s press
- Rodrygo Goes’s performance
- The midfield trio
- Carlo’s subs
- And more.
Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.
Join our Real Madrid Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/rTD2PmE26f
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Loading comments...