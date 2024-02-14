 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: Leipzig 0 - 1 Real Madrid, Post-game, Champions League 2023 - 2024

Kiyan and Sid break down Real Madrid’s win directly from Red Bull Arena

By Kiyan Sobhani and Tacticalfouling
RB Leipzig v Real Madrid CF: Round of 16 First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

AUDIO

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

  • Andriy Lunin masterclass
  • Brahim Diaz’s performance
  • The crazy injury sequence
  • Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance
  • The defensive problems
  • The disallowed goal
  • Sesko and Openda
  • Is it gonna be a struggle to keep Andriy Lunin long term?
  • A BRAHIM MONOLOG
  • Leipzig’s press
  • Rodrygo Goes’s performance
  • The midfield trio
  • Carlo’s subs
  • And more.

Hosts this week:

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

