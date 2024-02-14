 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 14th February 2024

Wednesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Still all to play for.

Brahim Maradona Diaz and Andriy Iker Lunin to the rescue in Germany as Los Blancos grabbed a valuable win to bring back to the Bernabeu. It’s not easy to play away in Germany and even harder when you’re missing half your defense and star player. A huge worry is the late injury to Brahim Diaz. Let’s hope its nothing and he’s back for this weekend’s La Liga clash. Read more about the game in the immediate reaction and 3 answers and 3 questions articles as well as the MM Podcast below.

