Daily Thread: 14th February 2024

Brahim Maradona Diaz and Andriy Iker Lunin to the rescue in Germany as Los Blancos grabbed a valuable win to bring back to the Bernabeu. It’s not easy to play away in Germany and even harder when you’re missing half your defense and star player. A huge worry is the late injury to Brahim Diaz. Let’s hope its nothing and he’s back for this weekend’s La Liga clash. Read more about the game in the immediate reaction and 3 answers and 3 questions articles as well as the MM Podcast below.

Managing Madrid Podcast: Leipzig 0 - 1 Real Madrid, Post-game, Champions League 2023 - 2024@KiyanSo and @TacticalFouling break down Real Madrid’s win directly from Red Bull Arenahttps://t.co/3gLztQbQw4 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) February 14, 2024

⭐️ Real Madrid's Champions League record this season:



1-0 W vs Union Berlin

3-2 W vs Napoli

2-1 W vs Braga

3-0 W vs Braga

4-2 W vs Napoli

3-2 W vs Union Berlin

1-0 W vs RB Leipzig



100% win rate. pic.twitter.com/nGGr6g0BRT — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 13, 2024

Some stats from the RB Arena

9 - Andriy Lunin is the second @realmadriden goalkeeper to make 9+ saves in a single Champions League game without conceding since at least 2003/04, after Thibaut Courtois in the final against Liverpool in 2022 (also 9). Titan pic.twitter.com/JLjOinVOs8 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 13, 2024

Aurélien Tchouaméni vs Leipzig:



• 94 minutes played

• 3 clearances

• 1 blocked shot

• 5 interceptions

• 2 tackles

• 5 duels won



⭐️ MASTERCLASS. pic.twitter.com/rrEbj9QwqA — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 13, 2024

11 G/A so far this season. pic.twitter.com/gX12jvSTVx — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 14, 2024

200 games, 50 goals, 39 assists for Real Madrid at 23 years of age. pic.twitter.com/avEQm1hCu0 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 13, 2024

A Look at both performances again.

Brahim Diaz was incredible against RB Liepzig. ‍ pic.twitter.com/DqxnFQCXZA — TC (@TalkCristiano_) February 14, 2024