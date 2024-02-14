Brahim will get tests on his calf injury this Thursday, tear appears unlikely

Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz stole the show on Tuesday night, scoring a dazzling solo goal to secure a narrow 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. However, his joy was short-lived as he was forced off the field just minutes later with what appeared to be a worrying calf injury.

Diaz’s goal, a testament to his individual brilliance, was the deciding factor in a tense encounter. However, concerns quickly shifted to his fitness as he limped off in the 84th minute. While the initial assessment suggests he avoided a muscle tear, tests scheduled for Thursday will provide a clearer picture of the severity of the injury.

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti offered some comfort, stating that “it doesn’t seem to be a muscle injury,” but even a minor calf issue could put Diaz’s availability for next Sunday’s visit to Rayo Vallecano in doubt. The team will likely adopt a cautious approach, leaving his participation in the crucial league clash as questionable for now.

Despite the potential setback, there’s a sense of optimism surrounding Diaz’s injury. His performance against Leipzig highlighted his talent and potential, and a speedy recovery would be a significant boost for Real Madrid’s aspirations in both La Liga and the Champions League, especially now that Bellingham is out with an injury as well.