Managing Madrid Podcast: Should Tchouameni be Rudiger’s CB partner? PLUS: A debate about Leipzig’s disallowed goal

Were Leipzig better than we thought?

Nacho HAS to improve for Real Madrid to find success in the Champions League

Should Aurelien Tchouameni be Antonio Rudiger’s CB partner for the remainder of the season?

Toni Kroos’s quote about the disallowed goal, contrasted with Thierry Henry’s explanation

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance

Is the club ‘off the hook’ for not signing a CB?

Is it up to Real Madrid to stop Man City?

And more.

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)