Daily Thread: 15th February 2024

Thursday Edition of the Daily Merengue

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid CF: Round of 16 First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

All good things must come to an end.

All indications point to the great Luka Modric leaving at the end of the season. As the saying goes you can either leave a hero or stay long enough to become a villain. Having seen his minutes drop drastically, no doubt the great competitor will be disappointed. Who wouldn’t if you’re a player of that calibre. Has that caused him to be a disruptive force? Absolutely not. In fact Ancelotti recently pointed out that the best part about this squad is that the veterans have no ego and have been helping the youngsters. So let's enjoy whatever few minutes he has left in the tank and bid a grand farewell to Madrid’s greatest midfielder since Zidane.

He’s having just as good a season as the last one.

It’s more than just goals.

Today we will know the extent of Brahim’s injury.

Fingers crossed.

