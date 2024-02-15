BREAKING: Brahim escapes serious injury, could play against Rayo -sources

Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz dodged a serious muscle injury, according to an MRI scan revealed on Thursday. While still experiencing some calf pain, Diaz could rejoin the squad later this week and potentially feature in the upcoming match against Rayo Vallecano, club sources told Managing Madrid.

Diaz was forced to leave the field during Tuesday’s Champions League victory in Leipzig after sustaining an apparent calf injury. However, Real Madrid’s medical team and Diaz himself expressed optimism immediately after the game, suggesting the injury wasn’t a tear that would sideline him for an extended period. Diaz was the Man of the Match and scored the brilliant game-winning goal for Los Blancos.

The Spanish attacker is likely to start with Jude Bellingham recovering from a sprained ankle. This presents Diaz with an opportunity to impress and secure more playing time during the crucial final stretch of the season.