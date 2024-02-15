UEFA confirm Real Madrid as the top revenue earners in Europe

UEFA has released its latest European Club Finance and Investment Landscape Report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the financial and investment trends of the top-division clubs in Europe. The report covers various aspects such as revenue, wages, transfers, ownership, and insolvency.

One of the main highlights of the report is the record revenue generated by the European clubs in the 2023 financial year. The report that many top clubs reported their all-time record revenues in 2023, with Real Madrid leading the pack with 841 million euros ($902 million).

Real Madrid’s revenue was slightly higher than that of Manchester City, the Champions League winner, who had 836 million euros ($897 million). Barcelona was third with 815 million euros ($874 million), followed by Paris Saint-Germain with 807 million euros ($866 million).

The report also shows that Real Madrid had the biggest salary decrease in all of Europe, shedding a whopping 142m in salary.

Meanwhile, while Real Madrid’s TV revenue was strong, there are nine Premier League teams ahead of them in terms of TV revenue.

A couple things that stood out from the new European Club and Finance Investment report that UEFA just released:



- Real Madrid and Barcelona are the only non-English teams in the top-20 in Europe in terms of TV revenue. Real Madrid are in 10th. Barca 15th.

- Real Madrid had the… — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) February 15, 2024

The report concludes that the European club football landscape is dynamic and diverse, with different levels of performance, investment, and risk. It also acknowledges the resilience and adaptability of the clubs in the face of the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic. The report aims to provide useful insights and benchmarks for the clubs, the leagues, the national associations, and the fans. Overall, the financial health of clubs has improved dramatically since the COVID pandemic.