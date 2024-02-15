Real Deal Pods: Xabi Alonso - The Coaching Prodigy

On this edition of The Real Deal podcast, we’re joined by Hridyam Arora to talk about Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen. We discuss Alonso’s tactical versatility, in-game adaptability, and revitalization of Leverkusen just months into the job.

We examine how Xabi has implemented dynamic, possession-based football in his own visionary style while still adapting to the opposition whenever needed. We also highlight the key talents like Frimpong, Wirtz, Boniface and Grimaldo that are thriving in Alonso’s system.

From midfield maestro to managerial wunderkind, we evaluate how Alonso’s flexible approach, attention to detail, and football IQ make him a fascinating case study for modern coaching strategy. With his pedigree and early success, the sky is the limit for Xabi Alonso’s budding career on the sidelines.

Hosts this week:

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Hridyam Arora (@Hridarora22)