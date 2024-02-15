Managing Madrid Podcast: EMERGENCY MBAPPE (AND DAVIES) PODCAST

On this Members-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

The latest *truth* about Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid

The concerns behind Alphonso Davies

Who is the odd man out if Kylian Mbappe arrives?

Davies’s loyalty to Bayern

Will Kylian Mbappe be a problem in the locker room ?

Can Fede Valverde play RB?

Pedja Mijatovic: Underrated?

The full-back position

The decision not to renew Marco Asensio

And more.

Hosts this week:

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)