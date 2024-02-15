OFFICIAL: Mbappe will leave PSG at the end of the season

French striker Kylian Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2023-2024 season, the club announced via a statement sent to French media this Thursday. Mbappe has not confirmed his next destination but the writing seems to be on the wall and several journalists are reporting that he will join Real Madrid.

“The club confirms that Kylian Mbappé has communicated his decision to leave PSG at the end of the season. The terms of the departure have not yet been fully agreed. PSG continue their transformation from galactic individualism to collective. The institution above all. As a reminder, PSG’s gross cost to pay Mbappé per year is 200 million euros. PSG is focused on the future and balance,” says PSG on their piece sent to the media.

It’s now official. Kylian Mbappe will leave PSG. Will he join Real Madrid or will other clubs step in and try to sign him now? This saga is about to end.