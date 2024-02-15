 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Champions League reflection, and a divide on Leipzig’s disallowed goal

Kiyan and Diego also discuss the potential exodus of Barca stars

By Kiyan Sobhani
RB Leipzig v Real Madrid CF: Round of 16 First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Kiyan’s “vicious” YouTube comments
  • Debate on RB Leipzig’s disallowed goal
  • Who had ‘control’ of the game in the Leipzig vs Real Madrid game?
  • Real Sociedad vs PSG
  • Real Sociedad’s problems
  • How good would Barca have been had Ousmane Demebele stayed?
  • Can Real Sociedad overturn the deficit?
  • Kylian Mbappe breaking news
  • Hansi Flick to Barca?
  • Will Barca lose Frenkie de Jong and Alejandro Balde?
  • And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

