Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Champions League reflection, and a divide on Leipzig’s disallowed goal

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Kiyan’s “vicious” YouTube comments
- Debate on RB Leipzig’s disallowed goal
- Who had ‘control’ of the game in the Leipzig vs Real Madrid game?
- Real Sociedad vs PSG
- Real Sociedad’s problems
- How good would Barca have been had Ousmane Demebele stayed?
- Can Real Sociedad overturn the deficit?
- Kylian Mbappe breaking news
- Hansi Flick to Barca?
- Will Barca lose Frenkie de Jong and Alejandro Balde?
- And more.
Click here for access
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...