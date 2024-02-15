Real Madrid’s offer to Mbappe will be lower than their previous offer — report

Kylian Mbappe, one of the best players in world football, has informed Paris Saint-Germain of his decision to leave the club at the end of the season. While neither the player nor the club have said anything publicly directly, PSG did release a statement to the French media outlining the news that club and player have decided to part ways after a long meeting between the two parties prior to Wednesday’s Champions League encounter against Real Sociedad.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid’s offer to Mbappe this time around will be significantly lower than the one they made to French star in 2022. The salary will also be lower than Mbappe’s current wage. It is not entirely surprising to hear this news given that Real Madrid don’t have the same financial muscle as PSG, nor do they have the same salary structure. Romano reports that Real Madrid ‘want Mbappe to join on their own conditions following the rejection in 2022’. If Mbappe is to join Real Madrid, he will have to come accepting a pay cut, while buying into the exciting Real Madrid project.

It is still unclear what will happen next, despite many pointing to the obvious and ongoing connection between Real Madrid and Mbappe. According to reliable media in Spain, Real Madrid are still waiting it out and won’t push beyond their limits. There is also a chance other clubs may get involved, though their project(s) won’t be nearly as enticing on a sporting level.

Mbappe’s departure will be a huge blow for PSG, who have invested heavily in building a squad capable of winning the Champions League, the only trophy that has eluded them so far.