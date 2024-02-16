The New King?: 16 Feb 2024

WORDS FROM VALYRIAN STEEL

“It is thus declared, Juninho, First of His Name, Mod of Mods, Conqueror of All Daily Threads, First Prophet of La Iglesia De Rodrygo y Latter Day Santos, Chosen One of the House of the Unamed, Forsaken Prince of Parc des Princes, The Merciful, The Mortal Manifestation of Jesuninho, Crusader for Camavinga, Capo del Capi, Jose Juninho, the Oga of Birmingham Blinders, The Uniter, The Unburnt, The Unsheathed Blade, The Forever Featured, is the King of MM Kings.”

SPECIAL LORD JUNINHO EDITION

“A New Chapter of my life has begun. As a member, I spent my days drinking, clowning, and laughing, and now I can already feel the weight of this crown that I wear. I am forced to rely on the counsel of members whose loyalty I question at every waking moment...members who have their own kingdoms behind their eyes. So I come here to you two as former kings and close friends, can I count on you?

“It’s hard for a good man to be King” — felipejack

“A King Has No Friends” — Ezek IX

“Only Followers and Foe” — Oscnar

“All Hail...King Juni” — KFZ

—————————

Welcome to The New Era of The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the House of Mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and ALL HAIL KING OF KINGS, MOD OF MODS JUNINHO THE CONQUEROR!!!

——————————

ALL HAIL A NEW KING?

Whether you hate him, believe in football media, or are cautiously optimistic, it appears that there is a reason for optimism that Kylian Mbappe Lottin will be a forward at Real Madrid. As first reported in January by Santi Aouma (and now confirmed by Fabrice Hawkins at RMC, Julien Laurens at ESPN, Fabrizio Romano, MARCA, AS, David Ornstein at the Athletic, and others), Kylian Mbappe is leaving PSG and has communicated his departure to Al-Khelaifi.

Shoutout to TR for continuing to fight despite the waves of foes. 2nd in Command.

Is This Time Different?

As many people have noted, similar news broke in 2022 when Kylian Mbappe ultimately chose to stay at PSG. Could this time be different? Earnestly, I, Juni MM’s Last King, can’t promise you that it is. But there’s a grim sobriety surrounding why I may be willing to sacrifice my men so flagrantly and speculatively. I can expound on this throughout the Daily Thread but let’s first start with what’s below:

Remember that time when PSG exiled Mbappe from the team because he wanted to stay until the remainder (and agreed upon) length of his contract before leaving? Sick culture. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) February 15, 2024

| Kylian Mbappé could pay PSG part of his signing bonus from Real Madrid.



The Frenchman has agreed to “give a little more back to PSG.” Mbappé already has an agreement to forgo the loyalty bonuses with his free departure, around € 100M.



His decision to leave PSG is firm… pic.twitter.com/nU5ZQAoe41 — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) February 15, 2024

| PSG has a significant transfer budget this summer, with the club freeing up € 200M gross per year with Mbappé leaving.



In midfield, Pablo Gavi is one name on PSG’s list - Bernardo Silva and Bruno Guimarães are also options.



In attack, Victor Osimhen is a top target.… pic.twitter.com/WzXuu8hXYM — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) February 15, 2024

I remember. But we never got an in depth look at the strategy post Kylian. I think this is the club reassuring itself that we will be fine. And we will be, we're in Paris, the best creator of football talent. Also, welcome Xavi Simons — Rodrigo (Taylor's Version) (@Rod_Orvananos) February 15, 2024

Our Next Generation?

“While you are my eldest son...for reasons that on display for all to see. You shall not inherit this crown” — Cristiano Ronaldo “Nor have I sought it” — Kylian Mbappe Lottin “That privilege and responsibility will instead fall to Vini” — Cristiano Ronaldo

IF “Mbpaypal,” the Unspoken One, the Unnumbered Prodigal Son, does arrive at Madrid, there are a multitude of unanswered questions. What is his salary? What has he sacrificed? How will we lineup? Who will make way for him? Is He Truly King?

◉ Vini Jr

◉ Rodrygo

◉ Kylian Mbappé



Real Madrid might assemble the best front three in the world. https://t.co/Jiv89qKEZY pic.twitter.com/nvSbqRizy9 — Squawka (@Squawka) February 15, 2024

Poll If Mbappe is signed, what formation should Madrid play? 4-4-2

4-3-3

4-2-3-1

Other vote view results 21% 4-4-2 (18 votes)

54% 4-3-3 (46 votes)

22% 4-2-3-1 (19 votes)

1% Other (1 vote) 84 votes total Vote Now

Poll What Should Our Forward Line Be? Vini + Mbappe

Vini + Mbappe + Rodrygo

Vini + Mbappe + Fede

Vini + Mbappe + Brahim

Mbappe + Rodrygo vote view results 18% Vini + Mbappe (16 votes)

65% Vini + Mbappe + Rodrygo (56 votes)

1% Vini + Mbappe + Fede (1 vote)

14% Vini + Mbappe + Brahim (12 votes)

0% Mbappe + Rodrygo (0 votes) 85 votes total Vote Now

(the graphic is extremely interesting when you compare Rodrygo + Vini + Mbappe on fit)

Final Words

“Many times have I seen men in your state. Nothing stains the soul more indelibly than winning. Never have I felt so vile than standing victorious on a battlefield. The thrill of victory fades quickly...What lingers long after is always ugly.” — Ezek IX

.

.

.

もうすぐお別れの時が来るよ、友達