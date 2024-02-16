Drawing Board: IT’S MBAPPE TIME

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

One of the longest drawn out sagas in football history is finally coming to an end. Kylian Mbappe has informed PSG of his intention to leave the club as a free agent in the summer time.

Mbappe, 25, has an offer from Real Madrid waiting to be signed, and should he choose to accept, will be taking a significant salary cut in order to join Florentino Perez’s exciting sporting project that is destined for multiple titles in the foreseeable future. This time, PSG’s oil money was not enough to keep Mbappe.

In today’s drawing, Finn depicts his take on Mbappe’s departure from PSG: