Las Blancas Podcast: A story of two derbies

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze the Madrid derby in the Copa de la Reina and Liga F.

By Yash_Thakur and kanifroh
/ new
Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid - Liga F Photo by Jesus Troyano/Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s derbies against Atletico Madrid

Talking points:

  • Elimination from the Copa de la Reina
  • Toril’s ever changing midfield combination
  • Atletico Madrid’s dangerous attack
  • Two different performances in two derbies
  • Set-piece defending fail again
  • Derbies and controversial penalty calls
  • Sousa’s elbow on Sheila Guijarro: red card?
  • The working combination between Bruun and Moller
  • Oihane’s good performance
  • Misa’s 100the league game with Madrid
  • Toril’s 100 games as Madrid manager and what’s the verdict on him
  • Levante’s heroic effort away to Barcelona and what it means for the league

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

