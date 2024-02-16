Las Blancas Podcast: A story of two derbies

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s derbies against Atletico Madrid

Talking points:

Elimination from the Copa de la Reina

Toril’s ever changing midfield combination

Atletico Madrid’s dangerous attack

Two different performances in two derbies

Set-piece defending fail again

Derbies and controversial penalty calls

Sousa’s elbow on Sheila Guijarro: red card?

The working combination between Bruun and Moller

Oihane’s good performance

Misa’s 100the league game with Madrid

Toril’s 100 games as Madrid manager and what’s the verdict on him

Levante’s heroic effort away to Barcelona and what it means for the league

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)