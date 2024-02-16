Mbappe’s departure sparks mixed reactions from managers and pundits

The news of Kylian Mbappe’s decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season has sent shockwaves across the football world, with various managers and pundits weighing in on the impact of his departure.

Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for several years, could be on the brink of finally joining the club he admired growing up — but he’ll have to accept a significant pay-cut in doing so.

The 25-year-old French forward has been one of the most prolific and exciting players in Europe, scoring 243 goals in 290 appearances for PSG and helping them win five Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups. He also played a key role in France’s 2018 World Cup triumph, winning the Best Young Player award.

However, Mbappe has also faced criticism for his lack of success in the Champions League, where PSG have failed to win the ultimate prize. That is where Real Madrid — prolific winners — come in.

Mbappe’s departure will leave a huge void in PSG’s attack. PSG manager Luis Enrique was, unsurprisingly, asked about the situation in his press conference today.

“I have no information to give you,” Luis Enrique told reporters.

“I am going to avoid talking about this subject until the parties involved speak about it.

“Kylian Mbappe has not said anything publicly and neither has the club. I am the coach and when the other parties have spoken, I’ll give my opinion.”

Meanwhile, Mbappe’s potential destination, Real Madrid, have an offer on the table for the French star — awaiting his official signature. Without a doubt, Carlo Ancelotti’s press conference tomorrow in Valdebabas, which Managing Madrid will be attending, will be filled with questions about Mbappe’s departure from PSG. Generally, Ancelotti has commented by saying “I don’t talk about players not in my squad”. Will tomorrow be any different?

However, former Real Madrid manager and now pundit Fabio Cabello said he was excited by the prospect of Mbappe joining the Spanish giants, and praised Ancelotti for his ability to manage big-name players.

“It’s an excellent choice from Real Madrid and Mbappe. Kylian will join a top team,” Capello told Gazzetta. “With Ancelotti’s personality. The players immediately judge the coach. They immediately understand whether you have the qualities to lead a group. A coach is like a conductor.

On the other hand, other clubs, like Barcelona, will not be very excited about Mbappe joining their already strong arch rivals.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez tried to avoid the subject, but the questions in today’s press conference left him little choice.

“I do not have a lot that say,” Xavi said. “What is official is that Mbappé leaves, but our situation (in Barcelona) is different. It is necessary to finish the season well, and advance in the Champions League. I can’t answer you.

“Don’t ask me more about Mbappe.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, did not rule out his own team from joining the race to sign Mbappe.

“When there is a player of that calibre we always have to be in the conversation,” Arteta said. “But… it looks he could be going in a different way.

“I am not (involved in transfer discussions)! Maybe Edu (the sporting director) and the owners are, but I am not in those conversations until the last stage.”

“Why not?” Arteta said when asked if it’s possible for Mbappe to go to Arsenal. “If we want to be the best team, we are going to need the best talent and the best players, that is for sure.

“Everybody wants to play for Arsenal. The players we have held discussions with, they always have that smile on their face the moment you open the door and start to have that discussion. That is because of our history and everything we have done in the past as well.”