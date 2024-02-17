Open Thread: February 17, 2024

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to hang out with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

A Reminder that... We’re not Doing too Bad

Real Madrid in La Liga 2023/24:



• TOP of the League ✅

• TOP Scorer: Jude Bellingham (16) ✅

• TOP Assister: Toni Kroos (7) ✅

• MOST Points (61) ✅

• MOST Wins (19) ✅

• MOST Goals (52) ✅

• HIGHEST Goal Difference (+37) ✅

• LEAST Goals Conceded (15) ✅ pic.twitter.com/8pdFGGbuwz — BellinghamTime (@BellinghamTime) February 17, 2024

This Man, I Will Always Listen to

No controversy this time though. Just a comment that, as time goes by, we better realize what an era we had the privilege to watch. It was indeed too darn beautiful, full of emotion. Well, plenty of Karate, acting and WWE-like trashtalking too.

️ Jose Mourinho on El Clasicos during his time at Real Madrid:



"We had the best Cristiano Ronaldo, best Lionel Messi, etc- Barca were the best team in the world & Real Madrid tried to change that.



In 1 season, we had 6 El Clasicos. The world stopped for Barca-Real games.… pic.twitter.com/s1c1OGe0i9 — Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) February 17, 2024

Throwback

What awesome moments... The man went on to become possibly our greatest ever.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid presentation was truly unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/olO8Ri605u — TC (@totalcristiano) February 17, 2024

