Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s early game against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa, Diego Piñeiro.

Defenders: Carvajal, Nacho, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Jacobo.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Arda Güler.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim.

As expected, Brahim is available and should feature in the starting lineup unless coach Ancelotti decides to deploy Joselu as a striker. Modric is reportedly going to start this one as Ancelotti starts to make some rotations in order to manage the legs of his players.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/18/2024

Time: 14:00CET, 08:00am EST.

Venue: Estadio Vallecas, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

